Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated 

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in the US capital Washington DC has been desecrated by 'unruly elements' of the #blacklivesmatter protest that has gripped the city in the last few days. Sources close to news agency ANI have told the network that the local police have launched an investigation and more details on the matter are awaited.

Massive protests have erupted across the United States in light of the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors charged three more police officers Wednesday in the case and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case, delivering a victory to protesters who have filled the streets from coast to coast to fight police brutality and racial injustice.

The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck and now must defend himself against an accusation of second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

