Image Source : PTI/FILE Magnitude-6.3 earthquake jolts Semarang in Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 142 km North of Semarang in Indonesia on Tuesday. It, however, did not issue a warning for a tsunami.

The quake struck at 5.54 a.m. with the epicentre at 53 km northwest Jepara of the province and a depth of 578 km under the sea bed, Xinhua reported.

Indonesia has been frequently jolted by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

(With inputs from IANS)

