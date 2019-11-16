Image Source : ANI Lahore High Court grants permission to former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to go abroad

The Lahore High Court grants permission to former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks on Saturday. Sharif was allowed to go without having to sign the indemnity bond. The Court has allowed Sharif to accompany his brother abroad for four weeks. Meanwhile, the court has also directed the government to remove Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem, heard the petition challenging the government’s condition of furnishing indemnity bonds to remove of Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

As reported by The Express Tribune, during the hearing, Justice Najafi said that it was not fair for the government to place conditions after the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to the former PM. While the draft was accepted by PML-N, it was rejected by the government’s legal team.

