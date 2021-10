Follow us on Image Source : AP Blast reported near a Kabul mosque. (Representational image)

Several civilians are reportedly killed after a blast took place near a Kabul mosque on Sunday, AFP news agency reported.

The explosion took place outside a mosque in the Afghan capital killed "a number of civilians", AFP quoted a senior Taliban official saying. The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, according to spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. More to follow.

