'We reflect on strength of our shared light': Joe Biden extends greetings on Diwali

US President Joe Biden on Sunday Diwali extended wishes to South Asian Americans celebrating the festival of lights and happiness.

In a post shared in social media platform X, he wrote, "Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation – symbolizing the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division."

It further said, "It’s a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years, and matters now more than ever. On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation." The message ended with him wishing Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists celebrating the festival.

World leaders extend wishes on Diwali

Several other world leaders, including UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Norway PM Gohr Store, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong, US Vice President Kamala Harris and many others foreign diplomats and leaders extended wishes on this auspicious occasion.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a video and extended his greetings on Diwali. He said that his country which has many cultures and faiths, "has a deep appreciation of the importance of Dewali to members of the Hindu faith."

Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a "devout Hindu" has extended Diwali wishes with a message of looking to the 'future with hope'. The UK PM also wished Bandi Chhor Divas to be 'friends in the Sikh community'.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti celebrated Diwali for the first time in India and expressed his delight as he enjoyed dance, food and music with his colleagues in India. Taking to X, Garcetti said, "Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year!"

