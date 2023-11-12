Punjab CM Mann, Khattar urge people to celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly way

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday greeted people on Diwali, the festival of lights, and Bandi Chhor Divas. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In a message, Mann appealed to the people to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in a green and environment-friendly manner. He said for centuries Diwali has been celebrated by people with utmost devotion and religious zeal.

Haryana CM Khattar said that this festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and serves as a reminder to move towards positivity.

He urged people to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner, promoting pollution-free festivities.

He hoped that "may this Diwali once again bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood amongst them".

He said that the historic 'Bandi Chhor Diwas' is also celebrated on this sacred day. Bandi Chhor Divas, the festival which coincides with Diwali, is also celebrated across Punjab.

The festival marks the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings, from the Mughal prison in 1620.

Mann expressed hope that together the people of state will make concerted efforts for making Punjab a front runner state in the country.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali with traditional fervor rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion, thereby cementing the bonds of amity and goodwill.

The Punjab CM also urged them to celebrate green and safe Diwali by bursting minimum firecrackers.

Haryana CM Khattar, in a message, highlighted the special significance of Diwali this year as the grand temple of Lord Ram is under construction in Ayodhya and is set to be inaugurated in January, 2024.

He remarked that Diwali is celebrated in commemoration of Lord Ram's victorious return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

The festival evokes the ideals of Lord Ram, he said and urged the youth to pledge to eradicate social evils while following the principles set by Lord Ram.

