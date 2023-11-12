PM Modi, VP Dhankhar, others visit President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : @RASHTRAPATIBHVN/TWITTER PM Modi calls on President Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Diwali. Several others, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani also met the President.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in another post on X along with the pictures of the meeting.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X and shared pictures of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Diwali with children at Balika Ashram Tutikandi in Shimla and distributed sweets, fruits and firecrackers among them.

Sukhu returned from AIIMS Delhi on Saturday after 15 days of treatment. The chief minister said that the present state government has enacted a law and granted the status of 'Children of the State' to orphan children, a statement issued here said.

ALSO READ | Sundar Pichai wishes Diwali, sharing top 'why' questions on the tradition

ALSO READ | Punjab CM Mann, Khattar urge people to celebrate Diwali in environment-friendly way

Latest India News