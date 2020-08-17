Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits hospital amid health speculations

Image Source : AP Japanese PM Shinzo Abe/FILE IMAGE

Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Keio University Hospital in Tokyo's Shinanomachi area on Monday morning. While there has been no official word on his visit so far, sources close to the leader said it was a "routine" health checkup.

The visit comes after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, earlier this month, dismissed concerns about Abe's health saying that the prime minister had been "carrying out his duties smoothly."

In his first tenure as prime minister in September 2016, Abe saw his chronic ulcerative colitis worsen. An year later, he stepped down from his post.

