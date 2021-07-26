Monday, July 26, 2021
     
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 11.16 a.m. (local time).

Tokyo Published on: July 26, 2021 10:43 IST
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck off Shimokita district in Japan's Aomori prefecture on Monday, authorities said. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 11.16 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 41.4 degrees north and a longitude of 142.1 degrees east, and at a depth of 70 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

