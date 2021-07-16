Friday, July 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale on Friday struck off the Hachijojima Islands in Japan. 

IANS IANS
Tokyo Published on: July 16, 2021 16:03 IST
earthquake jolts Japan
Image Source : PTI

5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale on Friday struck off the Hachijojima Islands in Japan. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at around 1.20 p.m., with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.2 degrees north and a longitude of 139.4 degrees east, and at a depth of 10 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Tokyo Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

ALSO READ | Over 60 dead, dozens missing as severe floods strike Europe

ALSO READ | Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Central California border - US Geological Survey

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X