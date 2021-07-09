Friday, July 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Central California border - US Geological Survey

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Central California border - US Geological Survey

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

PTI PTI
California Published on: July 09, 2021 8:10 IST
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Central California border -
Image Source : ANI

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Central California border - US Geological Survey

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. south of the Lake Tahoe area. Its epicenter was centered 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

It was followed by a dozen aftershocks, with at least one with a 4.2 magnitude, the USGS said.

Communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California, felt the earthquake, which had a depth of 5 miles (8 kilometers).

ALSO READ | ​Dubai: Explosion at major global port causes massive fire

Latest World News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

US Election News

Top News

Latest News

X