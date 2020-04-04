Ivermectin: This 'head lice' drug will cure coronavirus in 48 hours, claims study

Image Source : AP File

As the coronavirus crisis continues to deepen, various vaccines and potential medicines are being claimed as possible cures for the deadly infection. Another such study has claimed that a head lice drug might prove effective in killing coronavirus within just 48 hours.

A study led by Monash University in Melbourne, Australia claimed that a single dose of the drug Ivermectin could stop the virus from growing in cell structure. "We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA (effectively removed all genetic material of the virus) by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it," Dr. Kylie Wagstaff from Monash Biomedicine Discovery institute was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"In times when we're having a global pandemic and there isn't an approved treatment, if we had a compound that was already available around the world then that might help people sooner. Realistically it's going to be a while before a vaccine is broadly available," Dr. Wagstaff said.

However, it is pertinent to mention that there is no proof of it being a cure for the coronavirus. Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos urged people to not misuse the substance.

"There is no reason to be buying lice treatment unless you're going to be using it on your children's hair," Ms Mikakos said during a press conference updating Victorians on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just want to stress that because we've heard about people overseas who have heard about potential developments and then have ingested drugs that have been used in a completely inappropriate way and have died as a result.

"I don't want to see people rushing out to their pharmacies or their supermarkets buying lice treatments now because scientists are doing this work.