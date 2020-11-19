Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatens more airstrikes in Syria

Image Source : PTI Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu threatens more airstrikes on in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to carry out more airstrikes in Syria if Iran continues to maintain a military presence in the war-torn country.

"We will not allow Iranian military entrenchment against us in Syria and we will not tolerate any attempt to attack us from Syrian territory," Xinhua news agency quoted Netanyahu as saying in a statement issued by his office on Wednesday hours after a deadly Israeli airstrike in Syria.

"This morning, the air force attacked significant Iranian Quds Force targets and Syrian military targets in Syria," the Prime Minister said, in a rare acknowledgement of Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

The airstrike was carried out as part of "a clear policy that I have been leading for years", he noted.

"Whoever tries to attack us or attacks us will bear the consequences," Netanyahu warned.

At least 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in airstrikes on Syrian military sites in the capital Damascus on Wednesday, the UK-based watchdog Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

In recent years, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria.

