Israeli forces begin ground raids in Gaza to eliminate Hamas terrorists, dismantle infrastructure | Watch

Israel launches ground raids in Gaza to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

Israel Hamas War: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have conducted ground raids in Gazan territory to eliminate the threat of terrorist cells and infrastructure. Soldiers collected evidence that will aid in locating hostages, it said.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) continued striking Hamas terrorist targets and anti-tank missile launchers in Gaza immediately after they were used to attack Israel.

This comes after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to completely destroy the enemy saying, "This is just the beginning... we will end this war stronger than ever... we will destroy Hamas."

The ground raids have come after Israel ordered immediate evacuation of Palestinians as it planned to advance local targets in a bid to eliminate Hamas terrorists and its affiliation.

As Israel began its ground operations, thousands of Palestinians are now rushing to evacuate the region.

According to Hamas officials, around 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed during Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to rush out of the war-torn Gaza city.

Hamas' media office says the cars were struck in three places as they headed south from Gaza City. It was not immediately clear who the target of the airstrikes was, or whether militants were among the passengers.

