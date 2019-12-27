Earthquake measuring 5.1 on Richter Scale hits Iran

Image Source : AP 5.1 magnitude quake hits southern Iran near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hits near Iran nuclear power plant on early Friday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) listed the tremor as moderate occurred near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran.

According to Iranian media, no damage was reported at the nuclear site.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 53 kilometers east of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear plant is situated at Iran's southern coast on the Persian Gulf.

However, the power plant is designed to withstand strong quakes.

In 2006, the historic city of Bam, which is much near to Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, was jolted by an earthquake of a 6.6-magnitude. The tremor killed around 26,000 people in Bam but the Nuclear Power Plant did not receive any damage.

