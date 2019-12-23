Low intensity earthquake rocks Maharashtra's Satara, no casualties reported

Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 10:52 IST
Representational image

Representational image

Maharashtra's Satara on Monday was rocked by a low-intensity earthquake that occurred in the Koyna region, an official said.

The earthquake was of magnitude 2.6, recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was 8 km from the Koyna dam, he added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, meanwhile, concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

(More details awaited...)

