Low intensity earthquake rocks Maharashtra's Satara, no casualties reported

Representational image

Maharashtra's Satara on Monday was rocked by a low-intensity earthquake that occurred in the Koyna region, an official said.

The earthquake was of magnitude 2.6, recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said. Its epicenter was 8 km from the Koyna dam, he added.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, meanwhile, concerned authorities are monitoring the situation.

(More details awaited...)

