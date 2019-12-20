Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Kashmir

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi: An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit parts of North India on Friday. The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Kashmir. The earthquake, centered 256 km northeast of Kabul in the Hindu Kush region, was experienced at 5.10 pm today.

Earthquake tremors were also felt in Pakistan. According to IMD, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 7.1 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake had a depth of 210.2 kilometers, according to the US Geological survey.

There was no immediate loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand on November 19. Tremors were also felt in Gurugram, Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earthquake in Pakistan:

Earthquake tremors were also experienced in Pakistan. Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Murree, Mansehra, Battagram, Chiniot and Gilgit Baltistan were among the regions where the tremors were felt. Tremors were also felt in Swat, Bannu, Nowshera, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur and adjoining areas.