4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar-India border region

Earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Myanmar-India Border Region early on Monday. The tremors were reported at 6:42 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The epicentre of the quake could not be known.

Earlier on November 21, an earthquake jolted Assam on Thursday. According to initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.3 on the Richter Scale.

On November 13, two medium-intensity earthquakes shook parts of Assam and Nagaland. The tremors were felt at 1:10 pm. The magnitude measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, while its epicenter was traced to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. At 6:40 pm, another earthquake struck Nagaland with an intensity of 4.7 on the Richter Scale.

