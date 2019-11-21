Thursday, November 21, 2019
     
Powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Thailand; damage reported, schools shut

Over 100 small and large tremors occurred in neighbouring Laos since 11 p.m. local time on November 20. Orders to shut down schools were given out soon after the tremors were felt across Thailand.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2019 14:59 IST
Thailand earthquake
Image Source : AP PHOTO

Powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Thailand

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit a border area between northern Thailand and Laos on Thursday. The Thai TV images showed a collapsed roof from make-shift houses in Nan Province. According to Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department Somsak Khawsuwan said over 100 small and large tremors occurred in neighbouring Laos since 11 p.m. local time on November 20, Xinhua reported.  

Somsak also said the major quake was recorded at 6.50 a.m. on Thursday.

Schools were ordered to shut down.

TV footage showed cracks on the wall of a 500-year-old temple hall in Nan. 

