Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Indian doctoral student shot dead in Ohio: Tragic incident stuns university community

Indian doctoral student shot dead in Ohio: Tragic incident stuns university community

Despite being transported to UC Medical Center in critical condition, Adlakha's condition worsened, and he was pronounced dead two days later. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2023 20:28 IST
Ohio
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Ohio.

In a devastating incident, Aaditya Adlakha, a 26-year-old Indian doctoral student, lost his life after being shot inside a car in Ohio, USA. The University of Cincinnati Medical School, where Adlakha was pursuing his fourth-year doctoral studies in molecular and developmental biology, described the incident as "sudden, tragic, and senseless."

Aaditya Adlakha succumbed to gunshot wounds earlier this month at the UC Medical Center, as confirmed by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The tragic event unfolded on November 9 when Cincinnati Police responded to a vehicle crash on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. Officers discovered Adlakha shot inside the vehicle, which had crashed into a wall. The ShotSpotter gunfire locator service reported gunshots in the area around 6:20 am.

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related World News

Latest News