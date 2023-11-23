Indian doctoral student shot dead in Ohio: Tragic incident stuns university community

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Ohio.

In a devastating incident, Aaditya Adlakha, a 26-year-old Indian doctoral student, lost his life after being shot inside a car in Ohio, USA. The University of Cincinnati Medical School, where Adlakha was pursuing his fourth-year doctoral studies in molecular and developmental biology, described the incident as "sudden, tragic, and senseless."

Aaditya Adlakha succumbed to gunshot wounds earlier this month at the UC Medical Center, as confirmed by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The tragic event unfolded on November 9 when Cincinnati Police responded to a vehicle crash on the upper deck of the Western Hills Viaduct. Officers discovered Adlakha shot inside the vehicle, which had crashed into a wall. The ShotSpotter gunfire locator service reported gunshots in the area around 6:20 am.

