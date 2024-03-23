India lodges strong protest with Germany over statement on Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Blatant interference’

Follow us on Image Source : AP Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar

India on Saturday (March 23) lodged a strong protest with the German envoy over the statement by German Foreign Ministry on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy case, and called it a “blatant interference” in India’s internal matters by the European country’s foreign office. The Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, called upon officials at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday. He was seen leaving the MEA office in the South Block in Delhi.

What had Germany said?

The visit by the envoy came on the heels of the German Foreign Ministry issuing official statement on Kejriwal’s arrest and said that he is “entitled to a fair and impartial trial”.

“We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him,” the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Kejriwal arrested

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. He was sent to six-day ED custody by the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. The Opposition has accused the central government of misusing the probe agencies against the Opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

