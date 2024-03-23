Russia: 70 killed in terror attack in Moscow concert hall, Islamic State group claims responsibility

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian Rosguardia (National Guard) secures area near Crocus City Hall

At least 40 people were killed while over 100 were injured after several terrorists broke into a large concert hall in Russia’s Moscow on Friday (March 22) and sprayed the people with gunfire. They set the venue on fire in a brazen attack days after Vladimir Putin returned as the President in a landslide victory. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by the Islamic State group in a statement released on affiliated channels on social media, which couldn't be independently verified.

There was an encounter between the security forces of Russia and the terrorists. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his country did not have a hand in the attack.

More to follow...

