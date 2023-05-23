'Heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but PTI is facing issue of forced divorce': Imran Khan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been facing rearrest limbo, highlighted that the country has been facing a "weird trend"-- filing for divorce. However, he clarified that he was speaking about the mass resignation within his party.

The critical remarks from Khan came as scores of leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resigned from his party within two weeks after Khan was dragged from Islamabad High Court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier while addressing the nation, Khan alleged that the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government has been pressurising his party members to either resign or face bogus charges.

Shireen Mazari arrested 5 times within 14 days

Earlier today, senior leader Shireen Mazari resigned from the post of party whip, resulting in massive chaos within the party, according to multiple local media reports.

"I strongly condemn the May 9 violence. I have always condemned violence of any kind," Mazari, the former human rights minister said. Notably, she was referring to the violence created by PTI supporters following Khan’s arrest.

Soon after Khan's arrest, she was also arrested at least five times within the last two weeks.

Reacting to the same, Khan, in a tweet, said, "We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared," he added.

Khan was arrested on May 9

On May 9, Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court where he was attending a hearing for a corruption case. He was arrested just a day after he accused the powerful army of plotting to assassinate him.

Clashes erupted after the arrest of Khan. In addition to this, the violent protesters torched a static plane in the Mianwali district of Punjab, the hometown of Imran Khan and attacked the ISI building in Faisalabad.

Later, Islamabad High Court barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until May 15. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

Notably, Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Also Read: Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan takes U-turn; ‘Who wants to fight the army, my fight is not with them'

Latest World News