Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan takes U-turn; ‘Who wants to fight the army, my fight is not with them' I LIVE

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been fearing getting rearrested by Shehbaz Sharif-led government, has again reiterated its critical stance over the Pakistani army, but acknowledged whoever fights with the military would lose the country (power).

"Who wants to fight the army? Whoever fights the army will only lose the country … all this that is being done, only the PDM will benefit from it,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan said while addressing the nation hours after Punjab police claimed to have arrested eight persons, allegedly involved in the vandalism on May 9.

"My fight is not with them. They are angry with me’, Imran said, apparently referring to the military establishment “Who is [actually] against me? They are angry with me, and I still don’t know why.”

“The democracy in the country has been destroyed," he said.

"London plan" to ban PTI: Khan

Further, the former Prime Minister asserted that the Shehbaz government has been deliberately orchestrating the military to fight against him and his party. According to Khan, his successor was aware that he would not compete in the elections and therefore pitted a war against his party.

Calling it a "London plan", the former PM said his party might be dismantled. “There is a plan formed to pit the PTI against the army … their plan is to eliminate the PTI through the army,” said Khan.

“The PDM is behind this and it is very dangerous for the country. They can’t compete with us in elections and now they want to pit us against the army," he added.

No talks with govt

In a scathing attack on the incumbent government, Khan staunchly refuted holding any meetings with Shehbaz or his officials and asserted he would only hold talks if the agenda would be holding elections.

“I have not held talks with anyone. I have always said I am willing to hold negotiations with everyone, but talks can only be on elections," Dawn quoted Khan as saying.

"8 terrorists arrested from Khan's residence"

According to the report of Pakistani English Daily, Dawn, hours before the presser, Senior Superintendent of Police Hasan Javid said at least eight terrorist were trying to flee the ex-premier’s residence through a nearby bridge nearby.

“We have information that 30 to 40 people who were involved in these incidents are holed up inside,” the Pakistani media quoted the police official. "That is why we had placed checkpoints. Right now we took eight persons in custody," he added.

