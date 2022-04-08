Facing no-confidence vote, Imran Khan to address nation on Friday night

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence vote on April 9, will address the nation on Friday (tomorrow) night, close aide and federal minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Earlier tonight, a larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. The court sets aside the ruling and the steps taken after it including the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Supreme Court of Pakistan said that the prime minister was bound by Constitution, therefore, he could not advise the President to dissolve assemblies and ordered a no-trust move at 10 am on Saturday.

Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed there're "loopholes" in the Supreme Court judgement. After the verdict came out, he said “we” need to start the freedom struggle all over again from March 23, 1940. He also announced probing the "foreign threat" letter.

However, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif after Supreme Court's judgement said, "today would be remembered in Pakistan's history in golden words. We thank Heads of all opposition parties, colleagues who joined us to speak for truth and rivals who called a spade a spade by listening to their conscience."

