'Nuking Pakistan better than giving power to thieves', says former PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday gave a rather peculiar remark when he said that dropping an atomic bomb would be better than handing Pakistan to thieves. He made these remarks while interacting with reporters at his Banigala residence. He said, "dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to the thieves. I am shocked to see the "thieves" being foisted on the country."

According to The News International, Khan said those powerful people who would tell him the tales of corruption of the "previous rulers" started advising him to focus on his government's performance instead of the graft charges against others. The PTI chairman had warned Shehbaz Sharif's government that no power could stop them from entering the federal capital during the long march to be held on May 20.

He further said that the thieves brought into power destroyed every institution and the judicial system, asking now which government official would probe the cases of "these criminals".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is "poisoning" the minds of the people of Pakistan with his speeches targeting state institutions.

"The nation has been divided as Khan repeatedly called (the then-Opposition and now government) thieves and dacoits," Shehbaz had said during the first regular session of the National Assembly since the new government's formation.

He warned the federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) that over two million people will reach Islamabad to get real independence and to protest against the "imported government," ARY News reported.

