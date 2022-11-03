Imran Khan's first statement after shot in foot during long march rally attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistans former prime minister Imran Khan injured after an unidentified gunman opened fire during his protest march in Pakistans Punjab province.

Pakistan: Imran Khan in his first statement after being attacked during his long march on Thursday said that Allah has given him a new life and that he will fight again with all his might. Imran Khan received

At least one PTI member was killed, and 9 people were injured including Khan after a man opened fire using a 9mm automatic gun aiming towards the container of Imran Khan who's leading a long march to Islamabad. The attack took place in Pakistan's Punjab Wazirabad.

One attacker was held by the people around there while another was able to escape.

According to reports, the attacker has been identified as M Naveed son of M Bashir, a resident of Sodhra District Wazirabad. He has been arrested with 9mm automatic gun and 2 empty magazines.

He is a guard of MNA Alamgir Khan.

Image Source : INDIA TVDetails of those injured in long march attack in Pakistan's Wazirabad.

India reacts after Imran Khan injured in rally attack

India said that it's closely keeping an eye on the developments.

"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

