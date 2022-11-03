Pakistan: Pic of suspected assailant firing gunshot at Imran Khan's rally emerges

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/GEO NEWS Pakistan: Pic of suspected assailant firing gunshot at Imran Khan's rally identified

Firing on Imran Khan: After Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan sustained an injury in a firing on Thursday, the suspected assailant has been identified as images have surfaced showing him firing a gunshot near the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Naveed, son of Muhammad Bashir. He is a resident of the Sodhra district in Wazirabad.

According to reports, he was arrested with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazine cases. Naveed is said to be working as the guard of Alamgir Khan - a PTI National Assembly member from Karachi.

According to media reports, at least one person has died and around seven sustained injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, Khan sustained bullet injuries on his right leg and has been shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi said that those behind the attack won't be spared. “Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care," Elahi was quoted by the Dawn as saying.

It should be noted here that the attack took place in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was travelling in a large convoy which was heading towards Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government to hold early elections.

