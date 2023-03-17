Pakistan: Imran reaches Lahore HC seeking protective bail in multiple cases I LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived at the Lahore High Court for a hearing on multiple petitions as he seeks protective bail to get access to relevant courts and details of FIRs registered against him.

Earlier today, in a major relief, Pakistan High Court suspended non-bailable arrest warrants issued for former Prime Minister Imran Khan till March 18.

Khan, who was ousted from office last April, is facing charges in several legal cases, including the graft case, and also terrorism, over verbally threatening a female judge last year. He is now due to appear in court in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday (March 18) to answer the indictment that he had illegally sold state gifts as prime minister and concealed assets.

The court has directed the PTI’s leadership to hold a meeting with Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar once again and reach a consensus on Imran Khan’s security, how to execute the non-bailable arrest warrants, the arrests of PTI’s workers and other related issues, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan had also sought the court's help to reach LHC to request protective bail in different FIRs and to "stop the atrocities of the police officials who are inflicting upon the petitioner, his political party and its leadership as well as the general public at Zaman Park", added report.

