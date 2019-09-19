Image Source : FILE Imran, Bajwa discuss Kashmir situation

Chief of the Pakistan Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed several matters including the Kashmir situation and the latters forthcoming visits to the US and Saudi Arabia.

"Latest developments in the regional environment, situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Prime Minister's forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the US to attend UN General Assembly session were discussed during the meeting (on Wednesday)," Dawn news quoted a press release issued by Khan's Office as saying.

During his visit to the US, the Prime Minister will also meet President Donald Trump.

Khan will address the UN General Assembly on September 25 followed by the address of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi the same day.

Also on Wednesday, Khan called his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and discussed the Kashmir issue.

