Imran Khan refuses talks with India until Kashmir's status restored

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that there will be no talks with India until Kashmir's special status is restored. In his usual rhetorical style, Imran pledged to plead the Kashmiri's case in front of the world and not indulge in dialogue with India.

Imran Khan is supposed to address the United Nations on September 27. This is also the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the UN's top gathering.

On Wednesday, Pakistan had reportedly refused India's request for usage of its airspace for PM Modi's flight to the USA for the UNGA. This comes after Pakistan had recently refused its airspace for President Ram Nath Kovind's state visit.

In the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370, Imran Khan has on several occasions has attacked the BJP-led Indian government in a manner undeserving of a state leader. Imran has also made petty racist remarks on Prime Minister Modi in the recent past.

On the sideline of UNGA, Imran Khan is expected to meet US President Donald Trump twice. Trump would also be sharing the stage with PM Modi's 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston, Texas.

Amidst all the tensions surrounding the Indian-Subcontinent, it will be interesting to see how Imran pleads his case in front of the international community which has not given him much leverage thus far.

