Sick husband tries to seal woman's vagina with super glue after suspecting her of having '4 affairs'

In a shocking incident, a sick husband allegedly attempted to seal up his wife's vagina with super glue because he believed she was having four affairs. Denis Mumo, a Kenyan man told police that he discovered messages his wife had been sending to men on social media, including nude photos.

A 36-year-old casual labourer who usually worked away from home, claims that whenever he left his hometown of Kitui on business, his wife was arranging to meet with other men.

He became outraged and reportedly told his wife he was "shocked to find that my [partner] of 10 years has been cheating on me with many men.

"I am really disappointed."

Before his last business trip to Rwanda, Mumo sealed his wife's vagina with superglue to stop her from having intercourse with other men. He left her in excruciating pain and she was unable to go to the toilet.

'Attempt to save marriage'

News of the incident shocked residents and Mumo was arrested by the police.He confessed to the crime, saying he did it to save his marriage.

Mumo is facing charges of domestic violence with assault and damaging her reproductive organs and risking to make her infertile. Meanwhile, his wife will also face charges of adultery.