Thursday, November 14, 2019
     
  4. At least 6 injured at high school shooting in California, suspect at large

A shooting has occurred at a high school in Southern California on Thursday. The Deputies have arrived at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.

California Updated on: November 14, 2019 22:25 IST
At least six people were wounded in the shooting. The suspect is described as a 15-year-old boy wearing a black hat and black clothing. 

Meanwhile, nearby schools are locked down as a precaution. Television images showed sheriff’s deputies swarming the school and several people being moved on gurneys. Lines of students were escorted away from the school by armed deputies.

(With inputs from AP)

