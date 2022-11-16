G20 Summit, Indonesia, Day 2: PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with UK PM Rishi Sunak, other leaders | LIVE

G20 Summit Indonesia, Day 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings on Day 2 of the G20 leaders' summit, taking place in Bali, Indonesia. On day 1 of the summit, he highlighted India's stand on food supply chain, energy security and digital transformation. Prime Minister Modi also addressed an Indian diaspora event in Bali and said that there is a lot of difference in pre-2014 and post-2014 India. Later on Day 1, PM Modi attended an official dinner hosted by the Indonesian President during which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi greeted the Chinese President and held a brief interaction with him.