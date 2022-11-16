Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
  4. G20 Summit, Indonesia, Day 2: PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with UK PM Rishi Sunak, other leaders | LIVE
G20 Summit Indonesia, Day 2: PM Modi is set to hold key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of G20 Summit, underway in Bali.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2022 10:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 Leaders Summit in
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G20 Leaders Summit in Indonesia

G20 Summit Indonesia, Day 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings on Day 2 of the G20 leaders' summit, taking place in Bali, Indonesia. On day 1 of the summit, he highlighted India's stand on food supply chain, energy security and digital transformation. Prime Minister Modi also addressed an Indian diaspora event in Bali and said that there is a lot of difference in pre-2014 and post-2014 India. Later on Day 1, PM Modi attended an official dinner hosted by the Indonesian President during which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi greeted the Chinese President and held a brief interaction with him.

Live updates :G20 Summit Day 2, Indonesia

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to meet PM Modi today

    The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be meeting leaders in the Indo-Pacific, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

  • Nov 16, 2022 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi, Joe Biden waves at each other at Bali's Mangrove forest

    PM Modi and US President Biden exchange greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali, Indonesia. 

  • Nov 16, 2022 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

  • Nov 16, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi plants trees at ‘Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai’ Mangrove forests in Bali

    PM Modi along with other G-20 Leaders visited and planted Mangroves at the ‘Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai’ Mangrove forests on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Bali today.

    Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G-20 Presidency.

    More than 50 mangrove species can be found spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.

  • Nov 16, 2022 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi, US President Biden plant trees at Bali's Mangrove forest

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Biden and other G20 leaders visit a Mangrove forest in Bali and plant trees.

  • Nov 16, 2022 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Indonesian President welcomes PM Narendra Modi at a Mangrove forest in Bali | WATCH

    Indonesian President welcomes PM Narendra Modi at a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of G20 Summit.

  • Nov 16, 2022 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi reached Mangrove forest in Bali on second day of G20 Summit

    PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday reached a Mangrove forest in Bali on the second day of G20 Summit 2022.

