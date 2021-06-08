Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in public

The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

AP AP
Paris Updated on: June 08, 2021 19:56 IST

Image Source : AP

Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.



The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.

The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.

French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.

 

 

