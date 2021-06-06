Maharashtra's Covid toll crosses 1 lakh mark, tally overtakes France

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 12,557 new Covid cases, 233 fatalities

The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh-mark while continuing to remain on the higher side, even as fresh infections for the day kept falling, health officials said on Sunday. With 233 new fatalities, the state reached the six-digit figure, with the toll touching 1,00,130, which is not only highest among all states in India, but brings it on par with six other countries in the world having recorded deaths above the one lakh level, though three of them are in the one million (10 lakh) plus bracket.

In terms of total infections recorded till date, Maharashtra has touched 58,31,781 - overtaking France which ranks No 4 in the world with 57,07,683.

As many as 14,433 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,43,267, The number of active cases stands at 1,85,527.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced a five-level unlock plan beginning Monday (June 7), which will be based on Covid positivity rate and the availability of oxygen beds in the state. The state government on Friday issued a five-level restriction plan to reopen the state, which is under a lockdown induced by the devastating second COVID-19 wave over the last few weeks.

The degree of relaxation has been decided as per the level of severity of Covid-19 in those districts. According to the guidelines, the situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the government was taking a "calculated risk" by relaxing the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, and added that people need to take care of themselves. He made the statement during a virtual meeting with leading industrialists.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

Currently, 13,46,389 people are in home quarantine and 6,426 are in institutional quarantine.

