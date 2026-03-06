Advertisement
  3. UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri : 'Dynamics in civil services attracts me towards profession'

Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri's success strategy: The topper wishes to be an administrator to reform society. In an interview, Anuj said, "the dynamic nature of this profession attracts me towards civil service."

Meet the UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri.
Meet the UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri. Image Source : x.com/theabhayd
New Delhi:

Rajasthan boy Anuj Agnihotri has topped the UPSC CSE exam 2026, the result was announced on Friday, March 6. The topper wishes to be an administrator to reform society. In an interview, Anuj said, "the dynamic nature of this profession attracts me towards civil service."  UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC CSE; know how to download merit list   

The topper hails from Rawatbhata, a small nuclear town in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The town is famous for  Rajasthan Atomic Power Station (RAPS) and the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam. Talking about his town, Anuj said, "though it's a small nuclear town in Rajasthan, but it has a cosmopolitan culture." He also appreciated the civic sense of the people of his town, saying, "I visited lots of places in India, but the civic sense of the people of my town is unmatchable."   

As an administrator, the topper wishes to propel the 'reward and punishment' system to improve the civic sense of the people and to make a hygienic locality. 

Before UPSC, Anuj earlier created DANICS ( Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Services). Sharing his journey in DANICS, the topper said, "I completed one year training in DANICS and during the training period, I got opportunity to explore the union territories. As per my observation, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu has the better infrastructure facility than  Lakshadweep ." 

Anuj studied MBBS earned his MBBS degree from AIIMS Jodhpur where he later completed his internship in 2023.  

UPSC CSE Merit List 2025: Meet the toppers  

Rank 1 - Anuj Agnihotri 

Rank 2 - Rajeshwari Suve M 
Rank 3 - Akansh Dhull 
Rank 4 - Raghav Jhunjhunwala 
Rank 5 - Ishan Bhatnagar 
Rank 6 - Zinnia Aurora 
Rank 7 - AR Rajah Mohaideen 
Rank 8 - Pakshal Secretry 
Rank 9 - Astha Jain 
Rank 10 - Ujjwal Priyank.  

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in 
  • Click on UPSC CSE final merit list pdf link 
  • UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Top News

