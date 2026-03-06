Advertisement
  UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops; 958 candidates shortlisted
UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops; 958 candidates shortlisted

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Live: The candidates can check and download UPSC CSE final merit list on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in, once released.

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Live: Download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE Result 2025 Live: Download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf at upsc.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for Civil Services final exam 2025 soon. With all three stages - preliminary, main and personality test have been completed, the candidates can check and download UPSC CSE final merit list on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in 
  • Click on UPSC CSE final merit list pdf link 
  • UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

UPSC CSE prelims was earlier held on May 25, Mains from August 22 to 31 and interview on February 27. 

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Meet the toppers

    • Rank 1 - Anuj Agnihotri 
    • Rank 2 - Rajeshwari Suve M 
    • Rank 3 - Akansh Dhull 
    • Rank 4 - Raghav Jhunjhunwala 
    • Rank 5 - Ishan Bhatnagar 
    • Rank 6 - Zinnia Aurora 
    • Rank 7 - AR Rajah Mohaideen 
    • Rank 8 - Pakshal Secretry 
    • Rank 9 - Astha Jain 
    • Rank 10 - Ujjwal Priyank. 

     

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Anuj Agnihotri is the UPSC topper

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE result out

    UPSC CSE result has been declared. The candidates can check UPSC CSE final result on the official website- upsc.gov.in. 

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE vacancies

    There are a total of 979 vacancies for UPSC CSE 2025. The commission has advertised for 1,105 posts in 2024. In 2023, UPSC had announced 1,105 vacancies, in 2022, it was 1,011 and 712 in 2021. 

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE result websites

  • 1:51 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Last year toppers

    Shakti Dubey secured rank one in UPSC CSE exam last year, followed by Harshita Goyal (rank 2) and Dongre Archit Parag (rank 3). 

  • 1:47 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download UPSC CSE merit list PDF

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check UPSC CSE final merit list PDF

  • 1:46 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPSC CSE result 2025 date

