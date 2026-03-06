UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops; 958 candidates shortlisted

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for Civil Services final exam 2025 soon. With all three stages - preliminary, main and personality test have been completed, the candidates can check and download UPSC CSE final merit list on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf. To download UPSC CSE final merit list pdf, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE final merit list PDF link. UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will be available for download, save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CSE final merit list pdf link

UPSC CSE final merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC CSE final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPSC CSE prelims was earlier held on May 25, Mains from August 22 to 31 and interview on February 27.