UPSC CSE result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in; how to download roll-number wise list

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

UPSC CSE result 2025: The candidates can check the UPSC CSE result on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and download roll-number wise list pdf.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the CSE final result. The candidates can check the UPSC CSE result on the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and download roll-number wise list.  

To download UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and click on roll-number wise list PDF PDF link. UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out. UPSC CSE Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: Anuj Agnihotri tops UPSC CSE; know how to download merit list  

  • Visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in 
  • Click on UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF link 
  • UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save UPSC CSE roll-number wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

 

