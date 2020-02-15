Image Source : AP French health minister confirms first Coronavirus death in Europe

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist, infected with Coronavirus, died on Friday in a hospital in France. French health minister Agnes Buzyn confirmed the first fatality from Coronavirus in Europe.

On January 25, the man was placed in a quarantine of a hospital in Paris after he arrived in France on January 16. According to the French health minister, the deceased man's daughter has also been infected but she is believed to be recovering.

Earlier, only three countries other than China had confirmed deaths due to Coronavirus. These countries are Hong Kong, Japan, and the Philippines.

Currently, France has 11 confirmed cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus while over 63,000 cases are around the world. More than 1,500 people have died till the date. At least 27 countries have identified positive cases of Covid-19.

