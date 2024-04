Follow us on Image Source : AP Finland Police (Representational Image)

Helsinki: Several people were injured in a shooting at a primary school in Finland early on Tuesday, and a suspect was later apprehended, Finnish police said in a statement.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of the capital Helsinki, which has around 800 students from first to ninth grade.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.