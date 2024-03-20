Finland tops world’s happiest countries list, know how to reach and places to explore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Finland ranks world’s happiest country

For the seventh year running, Finland has snagged the top spot on the list of the world’s happiest countries in an annual UN-sponsored World Happiness Report published on Wednesday. This Nordic nation consistently ranks high, and it's no wonder. From stunning natural beauty to a thriving cultural scene and a focus on well-being, Finland offers a unique blend of experiences that contribute to its citizens' contentment. So, let’s discover why Finland sparks joy and plan your happy adventure.

How to reach:

By Air:

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport: As Finland's largest airport, Helsinki-Vantaa serves as the primary international gateway. It offers direct flights from major cities worldwide, making it convenient for travellers from all corners of the globe.

Regional Airports: Finland boasts several regional airports in cities like Turku, Tampere, and Oulu, providing additional options for reaching different parts of the country.

By Sea:

Ferry services: For those travelling from neighbouring countries like Sweden or Estonia, ferry services offer a scenic and leisurely way to reach Finland. Ports in Helsinki, Turku, and Mariehamn (Åland Islands) are popular entry points.

By Road:

Train and Bus: Finland's efficient rail and bus networks connect major cities and towns, offering comfortable and eco-friendly transportation options for travellers exploring the country's diverse landscapes.

Places to explore:

Helsinki:

Finland's dynamic capital, Helsinki, blends modernity with tradition. Discover iconic landmarks like the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress and Helsinki Cathedral. Explore the vibrant Market Square, bustling with local vendors. Dive into the city's rich cultural scene, including museums, galleries, and lively waterfront cafes.

Turku:

Turku, Finland's oldest city, boasts a captivating blend of history and modernity. Explore the medieval Turku Castle, stroll along the picturesque riverfront, and soak in the charm of Old Town's cobblestone streets. Immerse yourself in the city's vibrant arts scene and savour local delicacies at charming cafes and restaurants.

Lakeland:

Finland's Lakeland region is a serene retreat characterized by thousands of crystal-clear lakes and lush forests. Experience the tranquillity of nature through kayaking, fishing, or hiking along scenic trails. Relax in cosy lakeside cottages and embrace the therapeutic power of Finland's unspoiled wilderness.

Åland Islands:

The Åland Islands offer a picturesque escape nestled between Finland and Sweden. Explore quaint villages, cycle along scenic coastal roads, and enjoy panoramic views of the archipelago. Discover historic sites like Kastelholm Castle and indulge in fresh seafood at charming seaside restaurants overlooking the Baltic Sea.

