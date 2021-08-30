Dialogue with Taliban does not mean their recognition, says French President Macron

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dialogue with Taliban does not mean their recognition: Macron

Dialogue with the Taliban does not mean their recognition, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. "This dialogue is needed for the evacuation," Macron said in an interview with the TF-1 television channel, reported TASS. "The Taliban controls Kabul and the territory of Afghanistan, so we must maintain discussions. But it doesn't mean their recognition. We have set conditions to them." it added.

According to the French leader, these conditions concern respect to human rights and the "dignity of Afghan women," reported TASS.

Macron said on Saturday that France had begun talks with the Taliban on the organization of humanitarian operations and the continuation of evacuation from Afghanistan.

Paris and London will call on Monday for the creation of a "safe zone" in the Afghan capital of Kabul, which is expected to allow the continuation of humanitarian operations, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Journal du Dimanche.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

According to Sputnik, Macron said that France and the UK are developing a "draft resolution" which "aims to define, under UN control, a 'safe zone' in Kabul to allow humanitarian operations to continue," reported Sputnik.

The French president explained that such a "safe zone" would provide a framework for the United Nations to act in an emergency. Macron also said that France is counting on the help of Qatar in what concerns airlift operations.

On Saturday, Macron confirmed that discussions had been launched with the Taliban on the humanitarian operations and the evacuation of vulnerable Afghans.

The French leader told reporters at the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference that the mission was being worked out in cooperation with Qatar, reported Sputnik.

