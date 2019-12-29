Bus with 16 Indians onboard crashes in Egypt

A bus with 16 Indian tourists crashed into a truck near Egypt's Ain Sokhna on Saturday. Six people were killed in the crash and one Indian national is among the dead. The buses were heading to beach-resort town Hurghada when one of them hit the truck on Sokhna-Zafarana Road, followed by the second bus also crashing in, the Egypt Independent reported.

Indian Embassy in Cairo tweeted, "Bus accident with 16 Indian tourists on board occurred today near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. Embassy officials are at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. Helpline numbers +20-1211299905 and +20-1283487779 are available."

Ambulances were deployed to move the injured to nearby hospitals.

The deceased include an Indian man, two Malaysians and three Egyptians. More than 20 people were injured and rushed to the hospital, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

ALSO READ | Egypt to host new round of talks on Nile dam issue

ALSO READ | 6 killed in fire caused by oil spill in northern Egypt