'Unbelievable, I have not seen anything like this', Donald Trump's top aide tweets

Donald Trump's top aide and White House Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino Jr has tweeted, "In motorcade en route to the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this. Unbelievable!!!!." The tweet comes as the entire Trump delegation is on its way to the Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event that will see over 1.25 lakh people gather to listen to PM Modi and President Trump.

Donald Trump is on a 36-hour-long visit to India which is his first state visit after taking the oval office in 2016.

In motorcade en route to the stadium. I’ve never seen anything like this. Unbelievable!!!! #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/EwFm3hZjgc — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) February 24, 2020

Scavino also tweeted photos and videos of the crowds gathered to welcome Donald Trump to India. People had lined up all along the road between the airport and the stadium to get a glimpse of President Trump.

