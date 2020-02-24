Photos from Donald Trump's India visit

As the US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India begins today, the world's largest democracy is all decked for the occasion. Trump who has been accompanied by First lady Melania Trump, is pretty excited for his two-day visit. Ahead of landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi.
As the US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India begins today, the world's largest democracy is all decked for the occasion. Trump who has been accompanied by First lady Melania Trump, is pretty excited for his two-day visit. Ahead of landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi. Trump, while on his way to India has said, "We are excited to come to India. We are on the way and will meet everyone shortly," Trump tweeted while onboard the Air Force One.
As the meeting of the top two leaders of the oldest democracy and the largest democracy in the world is getting attention from across the globe, here are some snaps of Trump's India visit: