Photos from Donald Trump's India visit

Image Source : FILE Donald Trump's India visit

As the US President Donald Trump's first official visit to India begins today, the world's largest democracy is all decked for the occasion. Trump who has been accompanied by First lady Melania Trump, is pretty excited for his two-day visit. Ahead of landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump has tweeted in Hindi. Trump, while on his way to India has said, "We are excited to come to India. We are on the way and will meet everyone shortly," Trump tweeted while onboard the Air Force One.

As the meeting of the top two leaders of the oldest democracy and the largest democracy in the world is getting attention from across the globe, here are some snaps of Trump's India visit:

Image Source : PTI Folk dancers rehearse their performance along a route U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take during their visit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Folk dancers rehearse their performance along a route U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take during their visit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Horse mounted police personnel patrol along a route U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take during their visit in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Students in traditional costumes rehearse ahead of their performance at an event held during US President Donald Trump's visit to India, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Image Source : PTI President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, wave as they walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One during their departure, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveling to India.

Image Source : PTI Sand artist Laxmi Gaud creates a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the eve of latter's maiden visit to India, at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

