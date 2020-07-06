Monday, July 06, 2020
     
Donald Trump attacks China, says it caused great damage to US and rest of the world

Upping the ante against Beijing, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said China caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world. China has been facing global heat over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2020 18:30 IST
US President Donald Trump

Upping the ante against Beijing, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said China caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the world. China has been facing global heat over its handling of the coronavirus crisis. On many previous occasions, Trump has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, China denied claim of “covering up” the extent of its coronavirus outbreak and has accused the US of attempting to divert public attention by insinuating that the virus originated from a virology laboratory in Wuhan.

Trump had yesterday said China must be held fully accountable for its "secrect, deception and cover-up" that allowed it to spread the coronavirus all over the world. In May, he claimed that it was the "incompetence" of Beijing that led to the mass killing across the globe.

The novel coronavirus which first originated in Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5 lakh lives and infected more than 11 million people globally.

