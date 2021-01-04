Disease X: The next pandemic? Doctor who discovered Ebola says 'new deadly viruses set to hit mankind'

Image Source : AP What is Disease X? Doctor who discovered Ebola says 'new deadly viruses set to hit mankind'

The year 2021 has undoubtedly pinned hopes to mankind in terms of relief from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, even though the new strain has already set its foot in India and across several nations. However, the end of coronavirus may not be an end to diseases that add challenges to our daily lives. A new deadly virus - Disease X, is set to hit mankind, and this has been revealed by the doctor who had earlier discovered the outbreak of Ebola.

The doctor, Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, had in 1976 helped discover the Ebola and has now said humanity faces an unknown number of new viruses. There are new and potentially fatal viruses emerging from Africa's tropical rainforests, he has said.

Professor Muyembe took the first blood samples from the victims of a mysterious disease, later named Ebola when he was a young researcher. The disease caused hemorrhages and killed about 88 per cent of patients and 80 per cent of the staff who were working at the Yambuku Mission Hospital when it was first discovered.

The future pandemics could be worse than COVID-19 and could be more apocalyptic, Tamfum has stated.

Doctors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have come across a woman, who shows early symptoms of hemorrhagic fever. The patient has already undergone a test for Ebola, however, doctors now fear she is a patient zero of 'Disease X', which stands for unexpected when the results came back negative.

According to various reports, Disease X could spread as fast as COVID-19 but has Ebola's 50 to 90 per cent fatality rate.

Going by a statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 'Disease X' is hypothetical, but scientists fear it could lead to the destruction around the world if and when it occurs.

