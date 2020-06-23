Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
Dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critical COVID-19 patients: WHO

After Dexamethasone shows life-saving potential for critically ill coronavirus patients in the clinical trials, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday emphasised on the rapid increase in its production. 

New Delhi Published on: June 23, 2020 8:43 IST
According to researchers from Oxford University, a low-dose regimen of Dexamethasone, which is typically used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies, asthma and certain types of cancer, for 10 days was found to reduce the risk of death by a third among hospitalised patients requiring ventilation in the trial. 

The preliminary trial was conducted over random 2,100 hospitalised coronavirus patients, and about 4,300 hospitalised COVID-19 patients who were randomised to receive the usual standard of care at their hospital. 

Their findings are preliminary, still being compiled and have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal--but some not involved with the study called the results a breathrough. 

The WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom said that dexamethasone should only be used for patients with severe or critical COVID-19 under close clinical supervision. 

(With inputs from ANI)

