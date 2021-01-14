Image Source : ANI Second year of Covid-19 pandemic could be more difficult than first: WHO

The second year of the coronavirus pandemic could be more difficult than the first one over the transmission dynamics, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said.

"We are going into the second year, this could be tougher given the transmission dynamics and some issues we see," Ryan said during a Q&A session on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 92.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.97 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) on Thursday revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 92,291,033 and 1,961,987, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 23,067,796 and 384,604, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,495,147, while the country's death toll soared to 151,529. Meanwhile, Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 205,964.

(With ANI iputs)

